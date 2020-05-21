Hamlin wins rain-shortened Darlington race

FILE – In this Feb. 13, 2016, file photo, Denny Hamlin smiles during an interview after he won the NASCAR Sprint Unlimited auto race at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Fla. Hamlin closed NASCAR’s iRacing Series virtual auto race with a victory at a simulation of throwback North Wilkesboro Speedway on Saturday, May 9, 2020. (AP Photo/John Raoux, File)

DARLINGTON, S.C. (AP) – Denny Hamlin won NASCAR’s first Wednesday race since 1984 when rain stopped the event with 20 laps remaining at Darlington Raceway. The Daytona 500 winner was out front but out of fresh tires and trying to hang on when he got unintended help from Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Kyle Busch. The reigning Cup champion caused Chase Elliott to crash eight laps earlier to bring out the caution. A furious Elliott waited for Busch on the apron of the track and flipped Busch the middle finger as he passed.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)