BLACKSBURG, SC (WSPA) – Woodmont High School Head Football Coach Jet Turner has been named the new head coach at Blacksburg High School.

Turner guided Woodmont the past four seasons, including a trip to the Region 1-5A title game in 2018.

Turner will be taking over the position from Drew Chisholm, who stepped down in early November.

Turner says the move from 5A to 2A is based largely on wanting to work closer to his Boiling Springs home.