WOODRUFF, S.C. (WSPA) – Woodruff’s Head Football Coach Bradley Adams told 7NEWS he is stepping down to pursue other career opportunities.

He posted a 33-22 record in five seasons at Woodruff, twice taking his team to the third round of the 3A upper state playoffs.

Prior to Woodruff, he led Union County for two seasons, compiling a 9-14 record with the Yellow Jackets.

Overall, his record is 82-63 in 13 seasons at Georgetown and Union County.

He is not disclosing further about his other career opportunities at this time.