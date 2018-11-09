Sports

Hembree Basking In World Series Win With Red Sox

By:

Posted: Nov 09, 2018 03:41 AM EST

Updated: Nov 09, 2018 03:45 AM EST

Former Broome star Heath Hembree was part of the Red Sox' World Series and is now back home in Spartanburg for the offseason.

His lone appearance in the Series was a scoreless 11th inning in Game Three, which ended-up as the longest in postseason history at more than seven hours.  Hembree recorded a strike-out in the inning.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Top Stories

More Stories

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS
CMA
Color Your Weather
Turkey Giveaway
auto racing contest
mascot challenge
Pro Football Challenge
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Latest News

Video Center