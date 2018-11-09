Hembree Basking In World Series Win With Red Sox
Former Broome star Heath Hembree was part of the Red Sox' World Series and is now back home in Spartanburg for the offseason.
His lone appearance in the Series was a scoreless 11th inning in Game Three, which ended-up as the longest in postseason history at more than seven hours. Hembree recorded a strike-out in the inning.
