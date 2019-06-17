Herron retires as Hanna H.S. football coach

Offensive coordinator Jason Tone will take over as the new head coach

T.L. Hanna High School head football coach Jeff Herron announced his retirement on Monday.

Anderson School District 5 announced offensive coordinator Jason Tone has been named as the new head coach of the Yellow Jackets.

Herron led Hanna to the 5A state championship game last December – in just his second season – where the Yellow Jackets fell to Dutch Fork.

“It has been an incredible journey working with Coach Herron the past two years, his leadership and coaching abilities elevated us to the top,” said Athletic Director John Cann in a written statement.

Herron came to T.L. Hanna from Georgia where he was head coach at at Worth County High School. He was part of several state championship winning teams at both Lowndes County and Camden County High Schools.

Tone has been a member of coaching staffs under Herron for seven years.

