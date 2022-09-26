SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) — The following local high school football games have been rescheduled from Friday due to expected severe weather from Hurricane Ian:
|Byrnes at Spartanburg, Thursday, 7:00pm
|Chesnee at Landrum, Thursday, 7:00pm
|BHP at Powerdersville, Thursday, 7:30pm
|Liberty at Abbevillel, Thursday, 7:00pm
Berea at Greenwood, Thursday, 7:30pm
Dorman at B. Springs, Thursday, 7:30pm
Dixie at SCS, Thursday, 7:30pm
St. Joe’s at Calhoun Falls Charter, Wednesday, 6:30pm
McCormick at Ware Shoals, Thursday, 7:30pm
Woodruff at Chester, Thursday, 7:00pm
Hendersonville at Chase, Thursday, 7:30pm
Polk Co. at R-S Central, Thursday, 7:30pm
Blacksburg at Ninety Six, Thursday, 7:00pm