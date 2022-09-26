Liberty at Abbevillel, Thursday, 7:00pm

Berea at Greenwood, Thursday, 7:30pm

Dorman at B. Springs, Thursday, 7:30pm

Dixie at SCS, Thursday, 7:30pm

St. Joe’s at Calhoun Falls Charter, Wednesday, 6:30pm

McCormick at Ware Shoals, Thursday, 7:30pm

Woodruff at Chester, Thursday, 7:00pm

Hendersonville at Chase, Thursday, 7:30pm

Polk Co. at R-S Central, Thursday, 7:30pm

Blacksburg at Ninety Six, Thursday, 7:00pm