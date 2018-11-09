High School Football

2 area HS football playoff games postponed until Saturday

Posted: Nov 09, 2018 05:06 PM EST

Updated: Nov 09, 2018 05:06 PM EST

(WSPA) - Two area high school football playoff games have been postponed until Saturday afternoon.

The 5A playoff game between Westside and Byrnes will now be played Saturday at 2:00pm at Byrnes.

The 3A playoff game between Fairfield Central and Pendleton will now be played at 3:00pm at Pendleton. 

