2 area HS football playoff games postponed until Saturday
(WSPA) - Two area high school football playoff games have been postponed until Saturday afternoon.
The 5A playoff game between Westside and Byrnes will now be played Saturday at 2:00pm at Byrnes.
The 3A playoff game between Fairfield Central and Pendleton will now be played at 3:00pm at Pendleton.
