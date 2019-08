2019 High School Football Schedule

(WSPA) – The 2019 high school football season begins August 23 in the Upstate and western North Carolina.

Be sure to tune in each Friday night for game highlights from around the area on the High School Red Zone during 7 News at 11 on WSPA and at 11:35pm on the CW 62.

For a look at the upcoming high school football season, tune in to the High School Red Zone Preview Show Saturday, August 17 at 7:00pm.

Full Schedule

Navigate: Week 0 – Week 1 – Week 2 – Week 3 – Week 4 – Week 5 – Week 6 – Week 7 – Week 8 – Week 9 – Week 10 – Week 12 (NC)

August 23 – Week 0

Away Home Time Lincoln Co. (GA) Abbeville 7:30pm Blacksburg Buford 7:30pm Landrum Blue Ridge 7:30pm Broome Central 7:30pm Byrnes Greer 7:30pm St. Joe’s Carolina 7:30pm Union Co. Chapman 7:30pm Chesnee Woodruff 7:30pm CCES Dixie 7:30pm McCormick Crescent 7:30pm Daniel Liberty 7:30pm Wade Hampton Dorman 7:30pm Pickens Easley 7:30pm Eastside Southside 7:30pm Emerald Ninety Six 7:30pm Greenville Woodmont 7:30pm S. Aiken Greenwood 7:30pm Riverside T. Rest 7:30pm SCS Charlotte Latin 7:30pm Spartanburg Nation Ford 7:30pm Walhalla Wildwood (FL) 7:30pm Ware Shoals Oakbrook Prep 7:30pm N. Henderson Hendersonville 7:30pm E. Rutherford W. Henderson 7:30pm Chase Bessemer City 7:30pm McDowell R-S Central 7:30pm

August 30 – Week 1

Away Home Time Abbeville Newberry 7:30pm BHP Powdersville 7:30pm Berea Liberty 7:30pm Crescent Blacksburg 7:30pm Westside B. Springs 7:30pm Woodruff Broome 7:30pm Byrnes Northwestern 7:30pm T. Rest Carolina 7:30pm Chapman Seneca 7:30pm CCES Chesnee 7:30pm Clinton Laurens 7:30pm Easley Daniel 7:30pm Dixie Landrum 7:30pm Dorman York 7:30pm Eastside Riverside 7:30pm Emerald Hanna 7:30pm Greenwood Gaffney 7:30pm Greenville Wade Hampton 7:30pm Spartanburg Greer 7:30pm Hillcrest Mauldin 7:30pm Southside Mann 7:30pm Ninety Six St. Joe’s 7:30pm Woodmont Palmetto 7:30pm Pendleton Pickens 7:30pm Hickory Grove Christ SCS 7:30pm Union Co. Flora 7:30pm West-Oak Walhalla 7:30pm Ware Shoals CFC 7:30pm Wren Camden Co. (GA) 7:00pm E. Henderson N. Henderson 7:30pm Hendersonville W. Henderson 7:30pm Polk Co. N. Gaston 7:30pm E. Rutherford N. Lincoln 7:30pm Cherryville Chase 7:30pm R-S Central Patton 7:30pm

September 6 – Week 2

Away Home Time Emerald Abbeville 7:30pm BHP Greenville 7:30pm Berea Carolina 7:30pm Blacksburg A. Jackson 7:30pm Blue Ridge Chesnee 7:30pm Chapman B. Springs 7:30pm Broome Clinton 7:30pm Hough (NC) Byrnes 7:30pm CCES West-Oak 7:30pm Crescent Ninety Six 7:30pm Seneca Daniel 7:30pm Buford Dixie 7:30pm NW Dorman 7:30pm Wade Hampton Eastside 7:30pm Union Co. Gaffney 7:30pm Greenwood Aiken 7:30pm Greer Westside 7:30pm Int’l School of Broward (FL) Hanna 7:30pm Hillcrest Woodmont 7:30pm Landrum Walhalla 7:30pm Laurens Myrtle Beach 7:30pm Liberty Pickens 7:30pm Mauldin Mann 7:30pm Palmetto Pendleton 7:30pm Wren Powdersville 7:30pm Southside Riverside 7:30pm SCS Woodruff 7:30pm Spartanburg Archer (GA) 7:30pm Anderson Cavaliers St. Joe’s 7:30pm T. Rest Ware Shoals 7:30pm W. Henderson E. Henderson 7:30pm Hendersonville Asheville 7:30pm R-S Central Polk Co. 7:30pm Owen N. Henderson 7:30pm Brevard E. Rutherford 7:30pm

September 13 – Week 3

Away Home Time SCS Abbeville 7:30pm Hanna BHP 7:30pm Pendleton Berea 7:30pm Blue Ridge Chapman 7:30pm B. Springs Dutch Fork 7:30pm Broome Union Co. 7:30pm Carolina CCES 7:30pm R-S Central Chesnee 7:30pm Powdersville Clinton 7:30pm Crescent Palmetto 7:30pm Daniel Westside 7:30pm West-Oak Dixie 7:30pm Easley Wren 7:30pm Mallard Creek Gaffney 7:30pm Mann Greenville 7:30pm Mauldin Greer 7:30pm Laurens Hillcrest 7:30pm SCA Landrum 7:30pm Liberty St. Joe’s 7:30pm Pickens T. Rest 7:30pm Seneca Woodruff 7:30pm Southside Jefferson (GA) 7:30pm Ware Shoals Greenwood Christian 7:30pm E. Henderson Chase 7:30pm Newton-Conover Hendersonville 7:30pm W. Henderson N. Buncombe 7:30pm

September 20 – Week 4

Away Home Time BHP Pendleton 7:30pm Pickens Berea 7:30pm Catawba Ridge Blacksburg 7:30pm T. Rest Blue Ridge 7:30pm Riverside Boiling Springs 7:30pm Eastside Broome 7:30pm Spartanburg Byrnes 7:30pm Carolina Liberty 7:30pm Woodruff Chapman 7:30pm Chesnee Landrum 7:30pm Southside CCES 7:30pm Clinton Wren 7:30pm Ridge View Daniel 7:30pm Great Falls Dixie 7:30pm Dorman Hillcrest 7:30pm Westside Easley 7:30pm S. Thurmond Emerald 7:30pm Gaffney Mauldin 7:30pm South Pointe Greenville 7:30pm Woodmont Greenwood 7:30pm Greer Union Co. 7:30pm Hanna Mann 7:30pm Laurens Wade Hampton 7:30pm Mid-Carolna Ninety Six 7:30pm Palmetto Seneca 7:30pm Walhalla Powdersville 7:30pm St. Joe’s West-Oak 7:30pm Camden Military Ware Shoals 7:30pm Polk Co. E. Henderson 7:30pm Mtn. Heritage Hendersonville 7:30pm Tuscola N. Henderson 7:30pm Pisgah E. Rutherford 7:30pm Chase Rosman 7:30pm S. Caldwell R-S Central 7:30pm

September 27 – Week 5

Away Home Time Hartsville Abbeville 7:30pm Seneca BHP 7:30pm Berea Southside 7:30pm Chesnee Blacksburg 7:30pm Brevard Blue Ridge 7:30pm B. Springs Dorman 7:30pm Wren Broome 7:30pm Byrnes Gaffney 7:30pm Carolina Walhalla 7:30pm Chapman Eastside 7:30pm HHI CCES 7:30pm Pendleton Clinton 7:30pm Crescent Fox Creek 7:30pm Ninety Six Dixie 7:30pm Mann Easley 7:30pm Emerald Lakeside (GA) 7:30pm Greenwood Laurens 7:30pm Hanna Westside 7:30pm Hillcrest Spartanburg 7:30pm Landrum West-Oak 7:30pm Mauldin Riverside 7:30pm Powdersville Palmetto 7:30pm Saluda SCS 7:30pm Woodmont Wade Hampton 7:30pm Great Falls Ware Shoals 7:30pm E. Henderson Mitchell 7:30pm Hendersonville Polk Co. 7:30pm Roberson W. Henderson 7:30pm N. Henderson Reynolds 7:30pm E. Rutherford R-S Central 7:30pm Madison Chase 7:30pm

October 4 – Week 6

Away Home Time Abbeville Batesburg-Leesville 7:30pm BHP Walhalla 7:30pm Blue Ridge Berea 7:30pm CCES Blacksburg 7:30pm B. Springs Mauldin 7:30pm Broome Chapman 7:30pm Riverside Byrnes 7:30pm Chesnee Southside 7:30pm Union Co. Clinton 7:30pm Powdersville Crescent 7:30pm Palmetto Daniel 7:30pm McCormick Dixie 7:30pm Dorman Spartanburg 7:30pm Wade Hampton Easley 7:30pm T. Rest Eastside 7:30pm Mid-Carolina Emerald 7:30pm Gaffney Hillcrest 7:30pm Greenville Greer 7:30pm Greenwood Hanna 7:30pm Westside Laurens 7:30pm Liberty Seneca 7:30pm Mann Woodmont 7:30pm Fox Creek Ninety Six 7:30pm West-Oak Pendleton 7:30pm Wren Pickens 7:30pm St. Joe’s SCS 7:30pm Ware Shoals Whitmire 7:30pm Newberry Woodruff 7:30pm Polk Co. E. Rutherford 7:30pm W. Henderson Erwin 7:30pm Asheville N. Henderson 7:30pm Chase Burns 7:30pm R-S Central Shelby 7:30pm

October 11 – Week 7

Away Home Time Fox Creek Abbeville 7:30pm Palmetto BHP 7:30pm Berea Eastside 7:30pm McBee Blacksburg 7:30pm Blue Ridge Greenville 7:30pm Spartanburg B. Springs 7:30pm Chesnee Broome 7:30pm Byrnes Mauldin 7:30pm Chapman Carolina 7:30pm SCS CCES 7:30pm Clinton Mid-Carolina 7:30pm Liberty Crescent 7:30pm Daniel Wren 7:30pm Whitmire Dixie 7:30pm Gaffney Dorman 7:30pm Easley Hanna 7:30pm Emerald Newberry 7:30pm W. Hampton Greenwood 7:30pm T. Rest Greer 7:30pm Hillcrest Riverside 7:30pm Landrum St. Joe’s 7:30pm Laurens Woodmont 7:30pm Westside Mann 7:30pm Ninety Six Saluda 7:30pm Pendleton Powdersville 7:30pm Walhalla Pickens 7:30pm Seneca West-Oak 7:30pm Woodruff Union Co. 7:30pm E. Henderson Brevard 7:30pm Franklin Hendersonville 7:30pm Madison Polk Co. 7:30pm Enka W. Henderson 7:30pm N. Henderson N. Buncombe 7:30pm Burns E. Rutherford 7:30pm Shelby Chase 7:30pm E. Gaston R-S Central 7:30pm

October 18 – Week 8

Away Home Time Abbeville Silver Bluff 7:30pm Pickens BHP 7:30pm Greer Berea 7:30pm Blacksburg SCS 7:30pm Eastside Blue Ridge 7:30pm B. Springs Hillcrest 7:30pm Southside Broome 7:30pm Dorman Byrnes 7:30pm Carolina Chesnee 7:30pm CCES Landrum 7:30pm Newberry Clinton 7:30pm Crescent Pendleton 7:30pm Daniel Walhalla 7:30pm Dixie Ware Shoals 7:30pm Easley Greenwood 7:30pm Woodruff Emerald 7:30pm Riverside Gaffney 7:30pm Greenville T. Rest 7:30pm Hanna Wade Hampton 7:30pm Mann Laurens 7:30pm West-Oak Liberty 7:30pm Mauldin Spartanburg 7:30pm Batesburg-Leesville Ninety Six 7:30pm Wren Palmetto 7:30pm Powdersville Seneca 7:30pm McCormick St. Joe’s 7:30pm Union Co. Mid-Carolina 7:30pm Woodmont Westside 7:30pm Pisgah E. Henderson 7:30pm Hendersonville Smoky Mtn. 7:30pm Polk Co. Owen 7:30pm W. Henderson N. Henderson 7:30pm E. Rutherford S. Point 7:30pm Chase E. Gaston 7:30pm

October 25 – Week 9

Away Home Time Saluda Abbeville 7:30pm BHP Wren 7:30pm Greenville Berea 7:30pm Landrum Blacksburg 7:30pm Blue Ridge T. Rest 7:30pm B. Springs Gaffney 7:30pm Broome Carolina 7:30pm Southside Chapman 7:30pm St. Joe’s CCES 7:30pm Clinton Emerald 7:30pm Seneca Crescent 7:30pm Pickens Daniel 7:30pm Dorman Mauldin 7:30pm Easley Woodmont 7:30pm Eastside Greer 7:30pm Clinton Emerald 7:30pm Greenwood Westside 7:30pm Hanna Laurens 7:30pm Liberty Pendleton 7:30pm Wade Hampton Mann 7:30pm Ninety Six Silver Bluff 7:30pm Walhalla Palmetto 7:30pm West-Oak Powdersville 7:30pm Spartanburg Riverside 7:30pm Reynolds-Miller (NC) SCS 7:30pm Newberry Union Co. 7:30pm CFC Ware Shoals 7:30pm Woodruff Mid-Carolina 7:30pm E. Henderson Franklin 7:30pm Pisgah Hendersonville 7:30pm Polk Co. Avery Co. 7:30pm Tuscola W. Henderson 7:30pm N. Henderson Roberson 7:30pm Chase E. Rutherford 7:30pm S. Point R-S Central 7:30pm

November 1 – Week 10

Away Home Time Abbeville Ninety Six 7:30pm Daniel BHP 7:30pm Berea T. Rest 7:30pm Blacksburg St. Joe’s 7:30pm Greer Blue Ridge 7:30pm Byrnes B. Springs 7:30pm Carolina Southside 7:30pm Chapman Chesnee 7:30pm Clinton Woodruff 7:30pm Crescent West-Oak 7:30pm Dixie CFC 7:30pm Riverside Dorman 7:30pm Laurens Easley 7:30pm Eastside Greenville 7:30pm Emerald Union Co. 7:30pm Gaffney Spartanburg 7:30pm Mann Greenwood 7:30pm Woodmont Hanna 7:30pm Mauldin Hillcrest 7:30pm SCS Landrum 7:30pm Powdersville Liberty 7:30pm Palmetto Pickens 7:30pm Pendleton Seneca 7:30pm Westside Wade Hampton 7:30pm Wren Walhalla 7:30pm Ware Shoals McCormick 7:30pm Smoky Mtn. E. Henderson 7:30pm Brevard Hendersonville 7:30pm Mitchell Polk Co. 7:30pm W. Henderson Reynolds 7:30pm Erwin N. Henderson 7:30pm E. Rutherford Shelby 7:30pm S. Point Chase 7:30pm R-S Central Burns 7:30pm

November 8 – Week 12 (NC)