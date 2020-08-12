2020 Preview: Abbeville Panthers

ABBEVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The Abbeville Panthers football program is previewed ahead of the 2020 season which begins in late September with an adjusted seven-game schedule.

Abbeville Panthers

2019 Record: 13-1 (4-0)

Season Result: Lost to Saluda in the Upper State Championship

Head Coach: Jamie Nickles (17th season)

Key players lost: J.D. Moore (QB), Trai Jones (OL/DL)

Key players returning: Thomas Beauford (QB), Tyrell Haddon (RB), Navi Marshall (RB/WR), Martico Jackson (RB), Cruz Temple (LB), Luke Evans (LB)

Preview: Abbeville’s loss in 2019 was just its fourth since 2015, but the Panthers have to deal with some big losses ahead of 2020 including versatile quarterback J.D. Moore and several offensive linemen. Running back Tyrell Haddon becomes the go-to weapon out of the backfield, and Thomas Beauford returns as the main quarterback with a top target in receiver Navi Marshall. Just like on offense, the defense will have to rebuild its line as well, but they’ll be strong at linebacker with Cruz Temple and Luke Evans coming back.

Abbeville 2020 Schedule