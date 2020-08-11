2020 Preview: Berea Bulldogs

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The Berea Bulldogs football program is previewed ahead of the 2020 season which begins in late September with an adjusted seven-game schedule.

Berea Bulldogs

2019 Record: 1-9 (0-5)

Season Result: Missed playoffs

Head Coach: Julius Prince (3rd season)

Key players lost:

Key players returning: Cam Massey (QB/DB), Julius Nesmith (RB), Qua Chapman (RB/LB), Javion Chapman-Jones (RB), Roman Brown (WR), Jermarcus Boozer (WR), Josh Sams (DL), Damien Hunt (LB)

Preview: It was a rough 2019 for the Bulldogs, but head coach Julius Prince is optimistic that the team can turn things around with several skill position players back for another season. Quarterback Cam Massey leads the way, providing an impact on both offense and defense. He’ll have a good group of weapons on offense with quality options in the backfield and in the receiving corps. The group will have 25 seniors with several returning on defense including standouts Damien Hunt and Josh Sams.

Berea 2020 Schedule