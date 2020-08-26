2020 Preview: BHP Bears

HONEA PATH, S.C. (WSPA) – The Belton-Honea Path Bears football program is previewed ahead of the 2020 season which begins in late September with an adjusted seven-game schedule.

Belton-Honea Path Bears

2019 Record: 8-4 (3-2)

Season Result: Lost to Greenville in 2nd round

Head Coach: Russell Blackston (11th season)

Key players lost: R.J. Ellis (RB), Jeremiah Johnson (RB), Will Blackston (TE)

Key players returning: Tyler Fields (QB/WR), Dusty Hester (RB), Jauron Pruitt (RB), Jackson Hall (OL), James Landini (OL), Kaleb Horne (TE), A.J. Pendleton (QB), Jatius Geer (DL), Jamias Glenn (DL), Wes Newton (S), Eugene Scott (S)

Preview: The Bears offense begins with the run game, and with R.J. Elis and Jeremiah Johnson graduated, Dusty Hester and Jauron Pruitt step in to fill that void. Either Tyler Fields or A.J. Pendleton will handle duties at quarterback, with Fields also an option at receiver. Tight endKaleb Horne is a big target in the passing game, and looks to become another in a run of Bears’ Shrine Bowlers at the position. Defensive ends Jatius Geer and Jamias Glenn anchor the front, while safeties Eugene Scott and Wes Newton return to lead the secondary. It’s going to be battle throughout 2020 as BHP takes on a schedule that Russell Blackston called “the toughest schedule I’ve ever played.”

BHP 2020 Schedule