2020 Preview: Blacksburg Wildcats

High School Football

by: Dan Vasko

Posted: / Updated:

BLACKSBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – The Blacksburg Wildcats football program is previewed ahead of the 2020 season which begins in late September with an adjusted seven-game schedule. 

Blacksburg Wildcats

2019 Record: 6-6 (2-2)

Season Result: Lost to Saluda in 1st round 

Head Coach: Jet Turner (1st season) 

Key players lost: 

Key players returning: Zac Painter (QB), Jeremiah Foster (RB/LB), Matt Davis (OL/DL), Malachi Tate (S)

Preview: Jet Turner takes over his fourth area program and looks to find success as he did at Ware Shoals, Broome and Woodmont. He brings his signature Double-Wing offense with quarterback Zac Painter and running back Jeremiah Foster, who will be vital to the run-oriented attack led by big tackle Matt Davis. Malachi Tate makes the move from linebacker to safety and is expected to be one of the bigger factors on defense, along with Foster at linebacker. 

Blacksburg 2020 Schedule

September 25St. Joe’sAWAY
October 2LandrumHOME
October 9Midland ValleyAWAY
October 16ChesneeAWAY
October 23Legion Charter HOME
October 30SCAHOME
November 6BroomeHOME
Schedule is as of August 5 (subject to change)

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mascot Challenge
High School RedZone
Star of the Week
Black and Blue Kickoff Live
Pro Football Challenge
Destination Vacation
Find A Job
Greenville Triumph Game
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Trending Stories