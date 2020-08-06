2020 Preview: Blacksburg Wildcats

BLACKSBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – The Blacksburg Wildcats football program is previewed ahead of the 2020 season which begins in late September with an adjusted seven-game schedule.
Blacksburg Wildcats
2019 Record: 6-6 (2-2)
Season Result: Lost to Saluda in 1st round
Head Coach: Jet Turner (1st season)
Key players lost:
Key players returning: Zac Painter (QB), Jeremiah Foster (RB/LB), Matt Davis (OL/DL), Malachi Tate (S)
Preview: Jet Turner takes over his fourth area program and looks to find success as he did at Ware Shoals, Broome and Woodmont. He brings his signature Double-Wing offense with quarterback Zac Painter and running back Jeremiah Foster, who will be vital to the run-oriented attack led by big tackle Matt Davis. Malachi Tate makes the move from linebacker to safety and is expected to be one of the bigger factors on defense, along with Foster at linebacker.
Blacksburg 2020 Schedule
|September 25
|St. Joe’s
|AWAY
|October 2
|Landrum
|HOME
|October 9
|Midland Valley
|AWAY
|October 16
|Chesnee
|AWAY
|October 23
|Legion Charter
|HOME
|October 30
|SCA
|HOME
|November 6
|Broome
|HOME