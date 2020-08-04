2020 Preview: Blue Ridge Tigers

GREER, S.C. (WSPA) – The Blue Ridge Tigers football program is previewed ahead of the 2020 season which begins in early September with an adjusted seven-game schedule.

Blue Ridge Tigers

2019 Record: 3-7 (1-4)

Season Result:

Head Coach: James Thurn (3rd season)

Key players lost: Four of five starting offensive linemen, three defensive linemen, and two linebackers

Key players returning: Grayson Loftis (QB), Braeden Enloe (WR/LB), Hunter Styles (WR), Franks Johnson (WR), Jackson Goforth (LB), Jeremiah Mayfield (DB)

Preview: With Grayson Loftis returning as a sophomore quarterback, the Tigers have their sights set on a winning campaign in James Thurn’s third year with the program. Versatile Braeden Enloe can play both running back and wide receiver in the Spread, complete with other playmakers such as Hunter Styles and Franks Johnson. The team loses several pieces on defense, and they’ll be transitioning to a 4-2-5 in 2020. Enloe and Jackson Goforth will be vital in the second level at linebacker, and Jeremiah Mayfield will be the leader among the defensive backs.

Blue Ridge 2020 Schedule