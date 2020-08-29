2020 Preview: Boiling Springs Bulldogs

BOILING SPRINGS, S.C. (WSPA) – The Boiling Springs Bulldogs football program is previewed ahead of the 2020 season which begins in late September with an adjusted seven-game schedule.
Boiling Springs Bulldogs
2019 Record: 4-7 (3-4)
Season Result: Lost to Clover in 1st round
Head Coach: Rick Tate (8th season)
Key players lost: Clay Caldwell (OL), Wyatt Bartkowiak (TE), Kentavious Epps (RB)
Key players returning: Jalen Dodd (QB), Charles McFadden (RB), Cam Mills (RB), Teddy Barber (WR), Keandre Keenan (WR), Kylik Lynch (OL), Jacob Ridlehoover (OL), Carter Sloand (OL), Elijah Hyatt (OL), Ethan Rennels (DL), Javias Woodruff (DL), Justin Corbitt (DE), Austin Henderson (LB), Shantez Durham-Whiteside (LB), Dre Pinckney (DB), Caden Sullivan (DB)
Preview: Expect the Bulldogs to pound the rock early and often this year with four starters returning to the offensive line along with running back’s Charles McFadden and Cam Mills. They, along with quarterback Jalen Dodd, will lead the Spread attack that will also feature an H-back. Just like on offense the defense returns seven starters to the lineup including a deep defensive line. Head coach Rick Tate said the makeup of the 2020 squad reminds him of the 2016 team that ended up a 5A state runner-up.
Boiling Springs 2020 Schedule
|September 25
|Gaffney
|AWAY
|October 2
|Nation Ford
|HOME
|October 9
|Clover
|AWAY
|October 16
|Fort Mill
|HOME
|October 23
|Greenwood
|AWAY
|October 30
|Dorman
|HOME
|November 6
|Spartanburg
|AWAY