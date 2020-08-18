2020 Preview: Broome Centurions

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – The Broome Centurions football program is previewed ahead of the 2020 season which begins in late September with an adjusted seven-game schedule.

Broome Centurions

2019 Record: 6-6 (3-1)

Season Result: Lost to Camden in 2nd round

Head Coach: Lynn Fleming (4th season)

Key players lost: C.J. Littlejohn (RB), Eddie Drake (OL)

Key players returning: Dylan Ramirez (QB), Bryant Davis (RB/DB), Kalvin Morales (RB), K.J. Morgan (WR/DB), Marcus Lindsay (WR), Nick Shippy (WR), Cole Davis (LB), Drew Alfred (DE), Elijah Reeder (DL), Adam Comer (OL)

Preview: Plenty of playmakers return to Broome in 2020 including versatile K.J Morgan, who switches to receiver after playing quarterback in ‘19. Dylan Ramirez takes over under center and will have a quality backfield with Bryant Davis and Kalvin Morales. Four offensive lineman will be back, including 6’7” 215 pound tackle Adam Comer. Morgan and Davis will play both ways, providing an impactful presence in the secondary, while the defensive line remains strong with Elijah Reeder and Drew Alfred entering their senior seasons.

Broome 2020 Schedule