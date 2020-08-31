2020 Preview: Byrnes Rebels

DUNCAN, S.C. (WSPA) – The Byrnes Rebels football program is previewed ahead of the 2020 season which begins in late September with an adjusted seven-game schedule.

Byrnes Rebels

2019 Record: 11-2 (6-1)

Season Result: Lost to Gaffney in the quarterfinals

Head Coach: Reggie Shaw (4th season)

Key players lost: Rahjai Harris (RB), Josh Byrd (DL), Zydarius Webster (DL), Kris Byrd (TE), Braylin Johnson (WR), Lawrence Scott (QB)

Key players returning: Brayden Blackmon (QB), Gabe Rogers (QB), Cam James (RB), Kalon Sexton (RB), Matt Long (RB), Nana Burris (WR), Qua Meadows (WR), Gabe Gosnell (DL), Michael Moore (DL), Miguel Dingle (LB), Aaron Taylor (LB), Javon Goodson (LB), Jy Martin (DB)

Preview: The Rebels lose a lot of talent ahead of the 2020 season, including 1,500-yard rusher Rahjai Harris, along with quarterback Lawrence Scott and receiver Braylin Johnson. While two quarterbacks battle for the top job, Qua Meadows and Nana Burris will be crucial targets in the passing game, and although they’ll be young at running back they’ll be deep at the position. Jy Martin leads the secondary while defensive linemen Michael Moore and Gabe Gosnell anchor the front. And a strong group of linebackers return in Aaron Taylor, Javon Goodson, and Miguel Dingle.

Byrnes 2020 Schedule