2020 Preview: Carolina Trojans

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The Carolina Trojans football program is previewed ahead of the 2020 season which begins in late September with an adjusted seven-game schedule. 

Carolina Trojans

2019 Record: 1-9 (0-4)

Season Result: Missed playoffs

Head Coach: Kyle Bishop (1st season)

Key players lost: Tyrese Hampton (WR/DB)

Key players returning: Mike Garrett (QB), Amari Wilkins (QB), Jalen Griffen (OL/DL), Kenadee Carlisle (TE/DE), Tomarian Harper (RB), Quinten McCombs (DL), Silas Thompson (DB), Telvin Hampton (DB)

Preview: The Trojans snapped a 40-game skid in week four of the 2019 season, and first-year coach Kyle Bishop will have some new faces to build around going into the new campaign. Tomarian Harper will be the primary back while tight end Kenadee Carlisle will be an impact player on both offense and defense. Carolina allowed over 40 points per game last season, so the defense will be a primary focus for the Trojans. Experience and depth in the secondary from Silas Thompson and Telvin Hampton should help, along with returning defensive linemen Jalen Griffen and Quinten McCombs. 

Carolina 2020 Schedule

September 25Blue RidgeAWAY
October 2SouthsideAWAY
October 9PowdersvilleHOME
October 16BereaAWAY
October 23PalmettoHOME
October 30St. Joseph’sAWAY
November 6Berea
Schedule as of August 5 (subject to change)

