2020 Preview: Chesnee Eagles

CHESNEE, S.C. (WSPA) – The Chesnee Eagles football program is previewed ahead of the 2020 season which begins in late September with an adjusted seven-game schedule.

Chesnee Eagles

2019 Record: 5-7 (2-2)

Season Result: Lost to Union County in 2nd round

Head Coach: Clay Lewis (2nd season)

Key players lost: Jacob Kimbrell (QB), Rodney Alexander (RB), Avery Fogle (RB), Jacob Aparis (LB)

Key players returning: Nyquille O’Fair (QB/DB), Bryson Thompson (RB), Camden Burns (RB), Adam Parks (RB), Kjymie Valentine (WR), Blake Wilson (WR), Cole Hoskyns (DE/TE), Colby Davis (DE), Brandon Mills (LB), Corey Seay (LB), Grant Webb (LB), Lorenzon Duren (DB)

Preview: The Eagles return 16 starters from a team that showed improvement in Clay Lewis’ first season, which included a new offense. The entire offensive line returns for quarterback Nyquille O’Fair, and running back’s Bryson Thompson and Camden Burns. Cole Hoskyns will resume his role at defensive back, and will play some tight end as well. Brandon Mills, Corey Seay, and Grant Webb shore up a great linebacker corps, and Lorenzon Duren will be the leader in the secondary.

Chesnee 2020 Schedule