2020 Preview: Chesnee Eagles

High School Football

by: Dan Vasko

Posted: / Updated:

CHESNEE, S.C. (WSPA) – The Chesnee Eagles football program is previewed ahead of the 2020 season which begins in late September with an adjusted seven-game schedule. 

Chesnee Eagles

2019 Record: 5-7 (2-2)

Season Result: Lost to Union County in 2nd round

Head Coach: Clay Lewis (2nd season) 

Key players lost: Jacob Kimbrell (QB), Rodney Alexander (RB), Avery Fogle (RB), Jacob Aparis (LB)

Key players returning: Nyquille O’Fair (QB/DB), Bryson Thompson (RB), Camden Burns (RB), Adam Parks (RB), Kjymie Valentine (WR), Blake Wilson (WR), Cole Hoskyns (DE/TE), Colby Davis (DE), Brandon Mills (LB), Corey Seay (LB), Grant Webb (LB), Lorenzon Duren (DB)

Preview: The Eagles return 16 starters from a team that showed improvement in Clay Lewis’ first season, which included a new offense. The entire offensive line returns for quarterback Nyquille O’Fair, and running back’s Bryson Thompson and Camden Burns. Cole Hoskyns will resume his role at defensive back, and will play some tight end as well. Brandon Mills, Corey Seay, and Grant Webb shore up a great linebacker corps, and Lorenzon Duren will be the leader in the secondary. 

Chesnee 2020 Schedule

September 25Legion AcademyHOME
October 2St. Joe’sHOME
October 9LandrumAWAY
October 16BlacksburgHOME
October 23AirportAWAY
October 30BroomeHOME
November 6WoodruffHOME
Schedule as of August 5 (subject to change)

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Food Drive
Destination Vacation
Livin Upstate Deals
Carolina Eats Contest
Adopt A Thon
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Trending Stories