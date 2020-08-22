2020 Preview: Christ Church Cavaliers

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The Christ Church Cavaliers football program is previewed ahead of the 2020 season which begins in late September with an adjusted seven-game schedule.

Christ Church Cavaliers

2019 Record: 4-7 (1-3)

Season Result: Lost to Andrew Jackson in 1st round

Head Coach: Quin Hatfield (1st season)

Key players lost:

Key players returning: Ryan Johnsen (QB), Locke Swent (RB/LB), Graham Malo (RB), Mason Goldsmith (RB/LB), Grayson Clue (RB), Harris Houser (WR), Harrison Horton (WR/DB), Beattie Ashmore (WR), Chandler McMaster (DL), Mason Johnstone (DL), Smith Sanford (DB), Woods Windham (DB)

Preview: The Cavaliers will have their third head coach in as many seasons entering 2020, but have plenty of returning talent to put together a winning season. Christ Church’s Spread offense will be built around third-year starting quarterback Ryan Johnsen, who has a great cast of surrounding playmakers at the running back and receiver positions. Two-way players such as Locke Swent and Harrison Horton figure to be impact players on both sides of the ball. The defensive line is solid, and they have a good cast of defensive backs as well.

Christ Church 2020 Schedule