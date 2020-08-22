2020 Preview: Christ Church Cavaliers

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The Christ Church Cavaliers football program is previewed ahead of the 2020 season which begins in late September with an adjusted seven-game schedule.
Christ Church Cavaliers
2019 Record: 4-7 (1-3)
Season Result: Lost to Andrew Jackson in 1st round
Head Coach: Quin Hatfield (1st season)
Key players lost:
Key players returning: Ryan Johnsen (QB), Locke Swent (RB/LB), Graham Malo (RB), Mason Goldsmith (RB/LB), Grayson Clue (RB), Harris Houser (WR), Harrison Horton (WR/DB), Beattie Ashmore (WR), Chandler McMaster (DL), Mason Johnstone (DL), Smith Sanford (DB), Woods Windham (DB)
Preview: The Cavaliers will have their third head coach in as many seasons entering 2020, but have plenty of returning talent to put together a winning season. Christ Church’s Spread offense will be built around third-year starting quarterback Ryan Johnsen, who has a great cast of surrounding playmakers at the running back and receiver positions. Two-way players such as Locke Swent and Harrison Horton figure to be impact players on both sides of the ball. The defensive line is solid, and they have a good cast of defensive backs as well.
Christ Church 2020 Schedule
|September 25
|Ninety Six
|HOME
|October 2
|West-Oak
|HOME
|October 9
|Crescent
|AWAY
|October 16
|Liberty
|HOME
|October 23
|Abbeville
|AWAY
|October 30
|Landrum
|HOME
|November 6
|St. Joseph’s
|AWAY