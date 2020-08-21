2020 Preview: Clinton Red Devils

CLINTON, S.C. (WSPA) – The Clinton Red Devils football program is previewed ahead of the 2020 season which begins in late September with an adjusted seven-game schedule.

Clinton Red Devils

2019 Record: 4-7 (2-3)

Season Result: Lost to Camden in 1st round

Head Coach: Corey Fountain (2nd season)

Key players lost: Jacob Hall (OL), Austin Caughman (LB), Darian Grant (OL)

Key players returning: Davis Wilson (QB), Kimon Quarles (RB), Jykorie Gary (RB/S), Shyquan Kinard (RB), C.J. Young (WR), Wilson Wages (WR), Austin Copeland (WR), Justin Copeland (WR), Matthew McKittrick (OL), Marcus Chalmers (DL), Zechariah Johnston (DB), C.K. Vance (DB)

Preview: Corey Fountain’s second season comes with the goal of opening up the offense and continuing to build around quarterback Davis Wilson. The Red Devils have a great group of running backs led by Kimon Quarles, along with a young group of receivers. The secondary is the strength of the team with three key returners in C.K. Vance, Zeke Johnston, and Jykoorie Gary while Marcus Chalmers leads the defensive line. They’ll need to rebuild at linebacker.

Clinton 2020 Schedule