2020 Preview: Daniel Lions

CENTRAL, S.C. (WSPA) – The Daniel Lions football program is previewed ahead of the 2020 season which begins in late September with an adjusted seven-game schedule.

Daniel Lions

2019 Record: 11-1 (5-0)

Season Result: Region 1-4A Champs; Lost to Ridge View in 3rd round

Head Coach: Jeff Fruster (5th season)

Key players lost: Tyler Venables (QB), Charlie Smith (LT), Billy Bruce (RB), Hackario Hamilton (WR), Brenton Benson (WR), Jared Kirksey (DL),

Key players returning: Jordan Grayden (RB), Javares Hamilton (WR), Josiah Benson (WR), Misun Kelley (DB), Brodey Conn (DB), Logan Lasher (SLB), Jacob Hendricks (MLB), Blake Simpson (SLB), Jahiem Lawson (DL), Griffin Batt (DL), Asaun Willingham (DL), Preston Fralix (DL)

Preview: The Lions averaged forty points per game in 2019, and the defense held opponents to under seven points on four occasions. That mark may be difficult to match in 2020, but not unrealistic, especially with a wealth of talent returning at the receiver and running back positions. The big question the team faces ahead of the ‘20 campaign is: who will replace Tyler Venables at quarterback? Currently it’s a battle between four candidates: Jackson Crosby (played slot receiver in ‘19), Eli Merck, Trent Pearman, and Wise Segars.

Daniel 2020 Schedule