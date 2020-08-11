2020 Preview: Dorman Cavaliers

High School Football

by: Dan Vasko

Posted: / Updated:

ROEBUCK, S.C. (WSPA) – The Dorman Cavaliers football program is previewed ahead of the 2020 season which begins in late September with an adjusted seven-game schedule. 

Dorman Cavaliers

2019 Record: 14-1 (7-0) 

Season Result: 5A State Runner-Up; Region 2-5A Champs

Head Coach: Dave Gutshall (28th season) 

Key players lost: Hayden Lee (QB), Cade Bowyer (LB), Casey Calwile (LB), Jay Macbeth (S), Noah Alberry (S) 

Key players returning: Chance Black (RB), Kendall Norman (WR), Ty Lindsey (WR), D.J. Porter (WR), Tyson Rogers (WR)

Preview: The Dorman Cavaliers return 14 starters from the ‘19 squad, which recorded 42.6 ppg, allowed 11.1 ppg, resulting in a trip to the state championship. Quarterback Zay Foster, who transferred from Spartanburg, is expected to lead a unit that has several skill position players returning, as well as an experienced offensive line. On the defensive side, while they lose some key pieces in the second and third levels, they display a strong group of cornerbacks, and return their entire defensive front. 

Dorman 2020 Schedule (As of July 24)

September 25RiversideAWAY
October 2GaffneyAWAY
October 9ByrnesHOME
October 16Wade HamptonAWAY
October 23SpartanburgHOME
October 30Boiling SpringsAWAY
November 6MauldinHOME

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Food Drive
Destination Vacation
Livin Upstate Deals
Carolina Eats Contest
Adopt A Thon
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Trending Stories