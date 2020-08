2020 Preview: Easley Green Wave

EASLEY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Easley Green Wave football program is previewed ahead of the 2020 season which begins in late September with an adjusted seven-game schedule.

Easley Green Wave

2019 Record: 3-7 (2-5)

Season Result: Missed playoffs

Head Coach: Jordan Durrah (1st season)

Key players lost:

Key players returning: Kasten Harvey (QB), A.J. Brown (QB), Myles Martin (RB), Gavin Harvey (RB), Tim Sutton (WR), Chris Clemons (WR), Gavin Coats (WR), Jamal Crawford (WR/DB), C.J. Stewart (DL), Hayne Rice (TE/DE), Ethan Swan (TE/DE), Brian Williams (LB), Christian Santana (S)

Preview: Easley gets its fifth head coach in less than ten years as former Byrnes assistant Jordan Durrah takes over. Either Kasten Harvey or A.J Brown will lead what Durrah hopes will be a potent offense. Brown also has the capability to play running back. The backfield will consist primarily of Myles Martin and Gavin Harvey, while Tim Sutton leads a quality group of receivers. Safety Jamal Crawford stands out on defense as he serves as the leader in the secondary.

Easley 2020 Schedule