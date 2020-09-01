2020 Preview: Emerald Vikings

GREENWOOD, S.C. (WSPA) – The Emerald Vikings football program is previewed ahead of the 2020 season which begins in late September with an adjusted seven-game schedule.

Emerald Vikings

2019 Record: 1-9 (0-5)

Season Result: Missed playoffs

Head Coach: Tad DuBose (1st season)

Key players lost:

Key players returning: Eric Stevens (OG), John Deal (C), Jaylen Foster (RB), Damaruis Morton (RB), Daryl Chamberlain (RB), Kareem Goode (QB), Nathaniel Parks (QB), Billy Pruitt (QB), Ean Ryans (WR), Zacoyeis Elmore (WR), Cameron Gordon (DL), Robby Harrison (DL), Javarious Perkins (DE), Nick Tribble (LB), Dakari Sauls (LB), Zion Williams (DB)

Preview: Longtime Abbeville assistant Tad DuBose takes on his first head coaching job and brings a Flex offense with him. The Vikings have a stable of running backs led by Jaylen Foster. Emerald will have a three-way battle for quarterback between Kareem Goode, Nathaniel Parks and Billy Pruitt. Whoever wins the job will have great options at receiver in Zacoyeis Elmore and Ean Ryans. A big strength on defense comes along the line with Javarious Perkins and Cameron Gordon among those returning.

Emerald 2020 Schedule