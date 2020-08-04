2020 Preview: Gaffney Indians

GAFFNEY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Gaffney Indians football program is previewed ahead of the 2020 season which begins in early September with an adjusted seven-game schedule. 

Gaffney Indians

2019 Record: 10-4 (5-2)

Season Result: Lost to Dorman in Upper State Championship

Head Coach: Dan Jones (11th season)

Key players lost: Kelvin “Peanut” Kirby (RB), Demari Littlejohn (WR), Jemari Littlejohn (LB), Caden Richards (DB), Stan Ellis (DB)

Key players returning: Undre Lindsay (QB), Tyler Smith (RB), Dontae Watkins (OL), Luke Mabry (OL), Sawyer Whitman (OL/DL), Brad Logan Jr. (WR), Natron Johnson Jr. (WR), Ty’rion Ingram (DT), Landon Bullock (LB), Jesus Dowdle (LB), Demetrius Smith (LB)

Preview: Although they graduated a very talented group, Gaffney returns the core of a team that played for an upper state title in ‘19. Quarterback Undre Lindsay, a three-year starter, comes back to lead an offense with feature running back Tyler Smith, who received a good amount of work last year behind “Peanut” Kirby. Brad Logan and Natron Johnson come back as the top targets at wideout, while Ty Ingram is a potential star on the defensive side. What was a young group of linebackers in 2019 is now an experienced corps with upperclassmen Landon Bullock, Jesus Dowdle, and Demetrius Smith, though they’ll need to rebuild the secondary which includes newcomer Marquis Bradley. 

Gaffney 2020 Schedule

September 11Boiling SpringsHOME
September 18DormanHOME
September 25Nation FordAWAY
October 2CloverHOME
October 9Fort MillAWAY
October 16SpartanburgHOME
October 23 Union AWAY

