2020 Preview: Gaffney Indians

GAFFNEY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Gaffney Indians football program is previewed ahead of the 2020 season which begins in early September with an adjusted seven-game schedule.
Gaffney Indians
2019 Record: 10-4 (5-2)
Season Result: Lost to Dorman in Upper State Championship
Head Coach: Dan Jones (11th season)
Key players lost: Kelvin “Peanut” Kirby (RB), Demari Littlejohn (WR), Jemari Littlejohn (LB), Caden Richards (DB), Stan Ellis (DB)
Key players returning: Undre Lindsay (QB), Tyler Smith (RB), Dontae Watkins (OL), Luke Mabry (OL), Sawyer Whitman (OL/DL), Brad Logan Jr. (WR), Natron Johnson Jr. (WR), Ty’rion Ingram (DT), Landon Bullock (LB), Jesus Dowdle (LB), Demetrius Smith (LB)
Preview: Although they graduated a very talented group, Gaffney returns the core of a team that played for an upper state title in ‘19. Quarterback Undre Lindsay, a three-year starter, comes back to lead an offense with feature running back Tyler Smith, who received a good amount of work last year behind “Peanut” Kirby. Brad Logan and Natron Johnson come back as the top targets at wideout, while Ty Ingram is a potential star on the defensive side. What was a young group of linebackers in 2019 is now an experienced corps with upperclassmen Landon Bullock, Jesus Dowdle, and Demetrius Smith, though they’ll need to rebuild the secondary which includes newcomer Marquis Bradley.
Gaffney 2020 Schedule
|September 11
|Boiling Springs
|HOME
|September 18
|Dorman
|HOME
|September 25
|Nation Ford
|AWAY
|October 2
|Clover
|HOME
|October 9
|Fort Mill
|AWAY
|October 16
|Spartanburg
|HOME
|October 23
|Union
|AWAY