2020 Preview: Greenville Red Raiders

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville Red Raiders football program is previewed ahead of the 2020 season which begins in late September with an adjusted seven-game schedule.

Greenville Red Raiders

2019 Record: 10-3 (5-0)

Season Result: Region 2-4A Champs; Lost to Wren in the quarterfinals

Head Coach: Greg Porter (2nd season)

Key players lost: Barron Franks (OT), Jalen Tate (DB), Elijah Adams (LB)

Key players returning: Josh Sapp (WR), Aaijah Kelly (WR), Prometheus Franklin (QB), Andre Goodman (QB), Aziz Huff (WR/DB), Khalique Holland (RB), Preston Lounds (RB), Collin Sadler (OL), JuQuarius Jones (DT), Riggs Faulkinberry (LB), Terrance Gist (LB), Ashton Whitner (DB)

Preview: Greenville brings a large group of skill players back for 2020. Quarterbacks Andre Goodman and Pro Franklin provide quality options at a crucial position while Josh Sapp, Aziz Huff, and Aaijah Kelly serve as the primary targets in the passing game. Running backs Khalique Holland and Preston Lounds form a great backfield duo. Huff will also provide a big impact on defense, as the safety recorded 5 interceptions in his junior season. Terrance Gist and Riggs Faulkinberry form a great tandem in the linebacker corps, and JuQuarius Jones leads the defensive linemen.

Greenville 2020 Schedule