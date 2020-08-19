2020 Preview: Greenville Red Raiders

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville Red Raiders football program is previewed ahead of the 2020 season which begins in late September with an adjusted seven-game schedule. 

Greenville Red Raiders

2019 Record: 10-3 (5-0) 

Season Result: Region 2-4A Champs; Lost to Wren in the quarterfinals

Head Coach: Greg Porter (2nd season)

Key players lost: Barron Franks (OT), Jalen Tate (DB), Elijah Adams (LB)

Key players returning: Josh Sapp (WR), Aaijah Kelly (WR), Prometheus Franklin (QB), Andre Goodman (QB), Aziz Huff (WR/DB), Khalique Holland (RB), Preston Lounds (RB), Collin Sadler (OL), JuQuarius Jones (DT), Riggs Faulkinberry (LB), Terrance Gist (LB), Ashton Whitner (DB) 

Preview: Greenville brings a large group of skill players back for 2020. Quarterbacks Andre Goodman and Pro Franklin provide quality options at a crucial position while Josh Sapp, Aziz Huff, and Aaijah Kelly serve as the primary targets in the passing game. Running backs Khalique Holland and Preston Lounds form a great backfield duo. Huff will also provide a big impact on defense, as the safety recorded 5 interceptions in his junior season. Terrance Gist and Riggs Faulkinberry form a great tandem in the linebacker corps, and JuQuarius Jones leads the defensive linemen. 

Greenville 2020 Schedule

September 25GreerHOME
October 2LaurensAWAY
October 9MauldinAWAY
October 16GreenwoodHOME
October 23EastsideAWAY
October 30Wade HamptonHOME
November 6MannAWAY
Schedule as of August 5 (subject to change)

