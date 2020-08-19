2020 Preview: Greenville Red Raiders

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville Red Raiders football program is previewed ahead of the 2020 season which begins in late September with an adjusted seven-game schedule.
Greenville Red Raiders
2019 Record: 10-3 (5-0)
Season Result: Region 2-4A Champs; Lost to Wren in the quarterfinals
Head Coach: Greg Porter (2nd season)
Key players lost: Barron Franks (OT), Jalen Tate (DB), Elijah Adams (LB)
Key players returning: Josh Sapp (WR), Aaijah Kelly (WR), Prometheus Franklin (QB), Andre Goodman (QB), Aziz Huff (WR/DB), Khalique Holland (RB), Preston Lounds (RB), Collin Sadler (OL), JuQuarius Jones (DT), Riggs Faulkinberry (LB), Terrance Gist (LB), Ashton Whitner (DB)
Preview: Greenville brings a large group of skill players back for 2020. Quarterbacks Andre Goodman and Pro Franklin provide quality options at a crucial position while Josh Sapp, Aziz Huff, and Aaijah Kelly serve as the primary targets in the passing game. Running backs Khalique Holland and Preston Lounds form a great backfield duo. Huff will also provide a big impact on defense, as the safety recorded 5 interceptions in his junior season. Terrance Gist and Riggs Faulkinberry form a great tandem in the linebacker corps, and JuQuarius Jones leads the defensive linemen.
Greenville 2020 Schedule
|September 25
|Greer
|HOME
|October 2
|Laurens
|AWAY
|October 9
|Mauldin
|AWAY
|October 16
|Greenwood
|HOME
|October 23
|Eastside
|AWAY
|October 30
|Wade Hampton
|HOME
|November 6
|Mann
|AWAY