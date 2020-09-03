2020 Preview: Greenwood Eagles

GREENWOOD, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenwood Eagles football program is previewed ahead of the 2020 season which begins in late September with an adjusted seven-game schedule.

Greenwood Eagles

2019 Record: 6-5 (4-3)

Season Result: Lost to Dorman in 1st round

Head Coach: Chris Liner (1st season)

Key players lost:

Key players returning: Brett Spearman (QB), Daylan Rappley (QB), Josiah Jefferies (QB), Jyrea Martin (RB/LB), Markevious Sprowl (RB), Carlos Norman (RB), Chris Simmons (RB), Ahmari Coats (WR), Jaylin Tolbert (WR), Bryson Peppers (OL), K.J. Scott (LB), K.J. Mankins (DB), Ethan Richardson (DB),

Preview: Chris Liner takes over the helm at his alma mater trying to get the Eagles bak into state title contention. He brings a FlexBone offense to Greenwood that will count on a deep group of running backs while utilizing the talents of receivers Ahmari Coats and Jaylin Tolbert. Quarterback Daylan Rapley returns, but enters a three-way battle for the position. On defense they return talent at the second and third levels, though they lost most along the line. Greenwood moves down to 4A in 2020.

Greenwood 2020 Schedule