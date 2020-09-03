2020 Preview: Greenwood Eagles

High School Football

by: Dan Vasko

Posted: / Updated:

GREENWOOD, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenwood Eagles football program is previewed ahead of the 2020 season which begins in late September with an adjusted seven-game schedule. 

Greenwood Eagles

2019 Record: 6-5 (4-3)

Season Result: Lost to Dorman in 1st round

Head Coach: Chris Liner (1st season)

Key players lost: 

Key players returning: Brett Spearman (QB), Daylan Rappley (QB), Josiah Jefferies (QB), Jyrea Martin (RB/LB), Markevious Sprowl (RB), Carlos Norman (RB), Chris Simmons (RB), Ahmari Coats (WR), Jaylin Tolbert (WR), Bryson Peppers (OL), K.J. Scott (LB), K.J. Mankins (DB), Ethan Richardson (DB), 

Preview: Chris Liner takes over the helm at his alma mater trying to get the Eagles bak into state title contention. He brings a FlexBone offense to Greenwood that will count on a deep group of running backs while utilizing the talents of receivers Ahmari Coats and Jaylin Tolbert. Quarterback Daylan Rapley returns, but enters a three-way battle for the position. On defense they return talent at the second and third levels, though they lost most along the line. Greenwood moves down to 4A in 2020. 

Greenwood 2020 Schedule

September 25LaurensHOME
October 2EastsideHOME
October 9GreerAWAY
October 16GreenvilleAWAY
October 23Boiling SpringsHOME
October 30HillcrestAWAY
November 6EmeraldAWAY
Schedule as of August 5 (subject to change)

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Food Drive
Destination Vacation
Find A Job
Adopt A Thon
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Trending Stories