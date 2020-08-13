2020 Preview: Greer Yellow Jackets

GREER, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greer Yellow Jackets football program is previewed ahead of the 2020 season which begins in late September with an adjusted seven-game schedule.

Greer Yellow Jackets

2019 Record: 4-8 (2-3)

Season Result: Lost to Wren in 2nd round

Head Coach: Will Young (16th season)

Key players lost: Jakyre Kearns (DL), McZavion Holley (DL), Four offensive linemen

Key players returning: Hollis Crosby (QB), Israel Rhodes (RB), Matt Thackston (RB), Zach Beasley (RB), Miller DeArmond (WR), Jaleel Skinner (WR), Peyton Diggins (WR), Markelan Ware (WR), E.J. Bradford (WR/DB), Kip Miller (LB), Alex Gomez (LB), Jacob Heine (LB), Malakye Pearson (DB), Bryce Foster

Preview: Greer played for a state title in 2018, but after a bumpy 2019 resulting in their lowest win total since 2007 the Yellow Jackets return 12 starters ahead of the new campaign. Seven of them come on the offensive side of the ball with quarterback Hollis Crosby, a young group of running backs, and playmaking receivers in Miller DeArmond and Blue RIdge transfer Peyton Diggins, among others. They’ll need to rebuild the defensive line, but have plenty of talent coming back at linebacker with Kip Miller, Alex Gomez and Jacob Heine, while returning a deep group of defensive backs. The pieces seem to be in place for a reversal in 2020.

Greer 2020 Schedule