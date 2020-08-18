2020 Preview: Hillcrest Rams

SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The Hillcrest Rams football program is previewed ahead of the 2020 season which begins in late September with an adjusted seven-game schedule.

Hillcrest Rams

2019 Record: 5-5 (2-5)

Season Result: Missed playoffs

Head Coach: Anthony Frate (2nd season)

Key players lost: Entire offensive line, Brandon Higgs (S), Norris Bennett (S), Ethan Beamish (QB), Raekwon Fenderson (RB)

Key players returning: Bennett Judy (QB), Rob Sanders (QB), Jameel McDaniel (RB), Logan Coldren (RB), Tanazae Rowe (RB), Hunter Wisnewski (WR), Ethan Ellinger (WR), Tyshone Phelps (WR), Stephen Dyer (K), Makye Spurgeon (DL), Justin Alsup (LB), Ahjyreon Hampton (LB), A.J. Sullivan (DB), Shomari Aiken (WR/DB)

Preview: The Rams started 3-0 to begin the 2019 season, but won just two more games the rest of the way. Quarterback Ethan Beamish has moved, so Hillcrest will have a competition for his replacement. Whoever wins the job will count on receivers like Tyshone Phelps and Hunter Wisnewski, and running backs Jameel McDaniel, Tanazae Rowe, and Logan Coldren to help overcome the loss of Raekwon Fenderson. Versatile Shomari Aiken will be a pivotal component on defense as he can be utilized in a variety of ways. And kicker Stephen Dyer returns as a reliable option on special teams.

Hillcrest 2020 Schedule