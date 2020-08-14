2020 Preview: Landrum Cardinals

High School Football

by: Dan Vasko

Posted: / Updated:

CAMPOBELLO, S.C. (WSPA) – The Landrum Cardinals football program is previewed ahead of the 2020 season which begins in late September with an adjusted seven-game schedule. 

Landrum Cardinals

2019 Record: 4-6 (0-4) 

Season Result: Missed playoffs 

Head Coach: Jason Farmer (7th season) 

Key players lost: Entire offensive line, Jesse Burton (DL), Silas Phillips (RB), Chris Easler (RB/LB), L.C. Williams (WR) 

Key players returning: Cooper Gentry (QB), Bobby Dodd (WR), Payton Atkins (WR/DB), Patrick Clark (DB)

Preview: The Cardinals only return four starters on each side of the ball, but they can build their offense around quarterback Cooper Gentry. Gentry has targets like Bobby Dodd and Payton Atkins in the passing game, and they’ll have a running back by committee approach in the backfield. They’ll be a very young team overall, especially on defense, where the secondary will be their strength with Payton Atkins and Patrick Clark coming back. 

Landrum 2020 Schedule

September 25TBDTBD
October 2BlacksburgAWAY
October 9ChesneeHOME
October 16Legion CCAWAY
October 23St. Joe’sHOME
October 30Christ ChurchAWAY
November 6BufordHOME
Schedule as of August 5 (subject to change)

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Food Drive
Destination Vacation
Livin Upstate Deals
Carolina Eats Contest
Adopt A Thon
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Trending Stories