2020 Preview: Landrum Cardinals

CAMPOBELLO, S.C. (WSPA) – The Landrum Cardinals football program is previewed ahead of the 2020 season which begins in late September with an adjusted seven-game schedule.

Landrum Cardinals

2019 Record: 4-6 (0-4)

Season Result: Missed playoffs

Head Coach: Jason Farmer (7th season)

Key players lost: Entire offensive line, Jesse Burton (DL), Silas Phillips (RB), Chris Easler (RB/LB), L.C. Williams (WR)

Key players returning: Cooper Gentry (QB), Bobby Dodd (WR), Payton Atkins (WR/DB), Patrick Clark (DB)

Preview: The Cardinals only return four starters on each side of the ball, but they can build their offense around quarterback Cooper Gentry. Gentry has targets like Bobby Dodd and Payton Atkins in the passing game, and they’ll have a running back by committee approach in the backfield. They’ll be a very young team overall, especially on defense, where the secondary will be their strength with Payton Atkins and Patrick Clark coming back.

Landrum 2020 Schedule