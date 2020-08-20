2020 Preview: Laurens Raiders

LAURENS, S.C. (WSPA) – The Laurens Raiders football program is previewed ahead of the 2020 season which begins in late September with an adjusted seven-game schedule.

Laurens Raiders

2019 Record: 9-2 (7-0)

Season Result: Region 1-5A Champs; Lost to Byrnes in 2nd round

Head Coach: Daryl Smith (1st season)

Key players lost: Duane Martin (RB/LB), Ryan Campbell (QB), Mark McGowan (CB)

Key players returning: James Rawl Jr. (QB), Jeremiah Fuller (RB), Zy Todd (RB) Cayson Elledge (WR), Nick Humphries (WR) K.K. Hamilton (WR), Ty Robertson (WR), Waldrick Burnside (WR), Jay Pulley (WR), John Brown (DL), T.J. Garlington (DL), Scoon Mosely (DL), Isaiah Pearson (DL), Keshawn Bluford (LB), Isaac Craig (CB), Jayden McGowan (CB), Nick Humphries (FS)

Preview: New coach Daryl Smith, who was the Raiders’ defensive coordinator, steps in as Laurens drops to 4A in 2020. They lose standout Shrine Bowler Duane Martin, and quarterback Ryan Campbell, but have several playmakers returning as they move to a Spread offense from the Flex. Running backs Zy Todd and Jeremiah Fuller will be heavily counted on to fill key roles within the unit. Six starters return on defense with the line being the team’s strength on that side of the ball. Scoon Mosely, ISaiah Pearson, T.J.. Garlington, and John Brown form a dynamic front.

Laurens 2020 Schedule