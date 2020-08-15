2020 Preview: Mauldin Mavericks

MAULDIN, S.C. (WSPA) – The Mauldin Mavericks football program is previewed ahead of the 2020 season which begins in late September with an adjusted seven-game schedule. 

Mauldin Mavericks

2019 Record: 6-6 (3-4)

Season Result: Lost to Clover in 2nd round 

Head Coach: Sayre Nesmith (1st season) 

Key players lost: Stone Watson (QB)

Key players returning: Jeb McBride (QB), George Ford (RB), Jameson Tucker (WR), Randy Caldwell (WR), Shaun Hall (WR), Shakeem Gallion (WR), Nic Scott (DE), Josh Degroot (LB), John Snipes (LB), Jaedyn Lukus (DB)

Preview: The Mavs have a major defensive prospect in defensive back Jaedyn Lukus, who will also touch the ball plenty on offense, and they return a slew of skill players as well. George Ford returns as the lead back, and receivers Tucker, Caldwell, Hall and Gallion should help ease the transition for likely new quarterback Jeb McBride and an offensive line that returns just one starter. Mauldin will shift to a 3-4 defense with strength at linebacker in Scott and Degroot, while Lukus will serve as the primary leader in the secondary. 

Mauldin 2020 Schedule

September 25HillcrestAWAY
October 2T.L. HannaHOME
October 9GreenvilleHOME
October 16WoodmontAWAY
October 23MannHOME
October 30Ridge ViewAWAY
November 6DormanAWAY
Schedule as of August 5 (subject to change)

