2020 Preview: Ninety Six Wildcats

NINETY SIX, S.C. (WSPA) – The Ninety Six Wildcats football program is previewed ahead of the 2020 season which begins in late September with an adjusted seven-game schedule.

Ninety Six Wildcats

2019 Record: 4-7 (1-4)

Season Result: Lost to Southside Christian in 2nd round

Head Coach: Matthew Owings (2nd season)

Key players lost: Cody Fleming (OL), Josh Booker (RB/DB), M.J. Mason (OL/DL), Ryan Latham (LB)

Key players returning: Matthew Deal (QB), Michael Cato (RB/LB), Jordan Wright (OL/DL), Marcellous Masno (OL/DL)

Preview: Despite a late start to the 2019 season, Matthew Owings posted four wins in his first season with the Wildcats, and looks to improve on that in year two with a more RPO approach on offense. Ninety Six loses thousand-yard rusher Josh Booker, but returns quarterback Matthew Deal and five starting offensive linemen. Michael Cato figures to be an even bigger impact on offense, while returning to his role at linebacker as well. Seven starters come back on defense, primarily a 4-2-5 scheme, but they’ll need to fill several gaps in the secondary.

Ninety Six 2020 Schedule