2020 Preview: Palmetto Mustangs

WILLIAMSTON, S.C. (WSPA) – The Palmetto Mustangs football program is previewed ahead of the 2020 season which begins in late September with an adjusted seven-game schedule.

Palmetto Mustangs

2019 Record: 5-6 (1-4)

Season Result: Lost to Greenville in 1st round

Head Coach: Doug Shaw Jr. (8th season)

Key players lost: Raheim Thompson (RB), Jacarius Campbell (RB), Jaxon Young (WR), Landon Owens (WR)

Key players returning: J.B. Altman (QB), Ragen Davenport (RB/DB), Jalal Dean (WR/DB), Thomas Vinson (OL), Iler Capps (DE), Grayson Fowler (DE)

Preview: The Mustangs lost some key skill players like running backs Jacarius Campbell and Raheim Thompson as well as receivers Landon Owens and Jaxon Young. They’ll move Ragen Davenport from receiver to running back as they still have Jalal Dean to throw to. J.B. Altman returns for his second season as the starting quarterback, and Palmetto hopes to see significant progress and may get creative at the position. The defense is in good shape on the line and in the secondary, though they’ll need to rebuild at linebacker.

Palmetto 2020 Schedule