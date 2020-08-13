2020 Preview: Pendleton Bulldogs

ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) – The Pendleton Bulldogs football program is previewed ahead of the 2020 season which begins in late September with an adjusted seven-game schedule.

Pendleton Bulldogs

2019 Record: 8-4 (5-0)

Season Result: Region 1-3A Champs; Lost to Woodruff in 2nd round

Head Coach: Yon Radford (3rd season)

Key players lost: Jason Wright-Mann (WR), Bobby Spear (WR), Cameron Williams (LB), Markee Martin (DL)

Key players returning: Kameron Jones (QB), Amir Dendy (RB), D’Andre Brown (WR), Ethan Jackson (LB), Rashad Johnson (CB)

Preview: Pendleton is coming off of its second-straight regions title. They’ll have to contend with newcomers Daniel, BHP, and Wren as they go for a third-consecutive title. Junior quarterback Kameron Jones is back to run an offense that will lean heavily on Amir Dendy, who recorded 1,300 yards rushing in 2019, setting up an opportunistic passing attack. Their offensive line remains relatively intact, with four starters returning to the unit. And although they lose some vital components on defense in Markee Martin and Cameron Williams, the return of Ethan Jackson and Rashad Johnson should help ease the transition.

Pendleton 2020 Schedule