2020 Preview: Pickens Blue Flame

PICKENS, S.C. (WSPA) – The Pickens Blue Flame football program is previewed ahead of the 2020 season which begins in late September with an adjusted seven-game schedule.
Pickens Blue Flame
2019 Record: 2-8 (0-5)
Season Result: MIssed playoffs
Head Coach: Chad Smith (4th season)
Key players lost: Zach Hollman (RB/DL), Lawson Maxey (OT)
Key players returning: Zander Gravely (WR), Drew Campbell (QB), Brennan Perkins (RB/LB), Kyle Price (DL) Peyton Howard (DL), Jacob Lewis (QB)
Preview: Pickens is making a big adjustment on the offensive side of the ball in 2020, moving to a Read Option approach to utilize the talents of quarterbacks Drew Campbell and Jacob Lewis as well as several skill players highlighted by receiver Zander Gravely. Junior defensive ends Peyton Howard and Kyle Price figure to be impact players on the defensive front. The Blue Flame will be competing against new additions to Region 1-4A in Easley and Westside, which dropped a class down from 5A.
Pickens 2020 Schedule
|September 25
|Walhalla
|HOME
|October 2
|Hillcrest
|HOME
|October 9
|Easley
|AWAY
|October 16
|Traveers Rest
|HOME
|October 23
|Westside
|AWAY
|October 30
|Pendleton
|AWAY
|November 6
|Liberty
|AWAY