2020 Preview: Powdersville Patriots

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The Powdersville Patriots football program is previewed ahead of the 2020 season which begins in late September with an adjusted seven-game schedule.

Powdersville Patriots

2019 Record: 3-8 (3-2)

Season Result: Lost to Broome in 1st round

Head Coach: Robert Mustar (8th season)

Key players lost: Connor Graham (OL/DL)

Key players returning: Clay Davis (QB), Drake Sloan (QB), Thomas Williams (RB), Kiundre Hunter (RB), Caden Beck (DB), Will Goforth (LB), Jalen Rambert (LB)

Preview: The Patriots try to bounce back from a tough couple of seasons and will build around sophomore running back Thomas Williams in the 2020 campaign. Clay Davis and Drake Sloan compete for the job to lead Mustar’s spread offense. Will Goforth missed several games last season due to injury, so his return will be a big boost to the defense, along with Jalen Rambert. Caden Beck is the leader in the secondary.

Powdersville 2020 Schedule