2020 Preview: Powdersville Patriots

High School Football

by: Dan Vasko

Posted: / Updated:

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The Powdersville Patriots football program is previewed ahead of the 2020 season which begins in late September with an adjusted seven-game schedule. 

Powdersville Patriots

2019 Record: 3-8 (3-2) 

Season Result: Lost to Broome in 1st round

Head Coach: Robert Mustar (8th season) 

Key players lost: Connor Graham (OL/DL) 

Key players returning: Clay Davis (QB), Drake Sloan (QB), Thomas Williams (RB), Kiundre Hunter (RB), Caden Beck (DB), Will Goforth (LB), Jalen Rambert (LB) 

Preview: The Patriots try to bounce back from a tough couple of seasons and will build around sophomore running back Thomas Williams in the 2020 campaign. Clay Davis and Drake Sloan compete for the job to lead Mustar’s spread offense. Will Goforth missed several games last season due to injury, so his return will be a big boost to the defense, along with Jalen Rambert.  Caden Beck is the leader in the secondary. 

Powdersville 2020 Schedule

September 25PalmettoHOME
October 2BereaHOME
October 9CarolinaAWAY
October 16Blue RidgeHOME
October 23SouthsideAWAY
October 30LibertyHOME
November 6WrenAWAY
Schedule as of August 5 (subject to change)

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Food Drive
Destination Vacation
Find A Job
Adopt A Thon
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Trending Stories