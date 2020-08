2020 Preview: Riverside Warriors

GREER, S.C. (WSPA) – The Riverside Warriors football program is previewed ahead of the 2020 season which begins in late September with an adjusted seven-game schedule.

Riverside Warriors

2019 Record: 0-10 (0-7)

Season Result: Missed playoffs

Head Coach: Erie Williams (1st season)

Key players lost:

Key players returning: Nick Carr (WR), All 5 starting offensive linemen, Gabe Walker (OT), Mike McCord (QB), Jake Henderson (QB), Stewart Chaffee (QB), David Igwe (DE), Zary Grayson (DB)

Preview: Former longtime Greer assistant Erie Williams tries to reverse the Wrriors fortunes as they’re mired in a 29-game losing streak. The primary weapon in this Spread offense will be returning receiver Nick Carr. All five starting offensive linemen return, leading the way for what will be a running back by committee. They’ll have a four-way competition at quarterback between Mike McCord, Stewart Chaffee, Jake Henderson, and Anthony Gore. The defensive line will be a strength for Riverside, with David Igwe being the key piece to the unit.

Riverside 2020 Schedule