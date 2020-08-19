2020 Preview: Seneca Bobcats

SENECA, S.C. (WSPA) – The Seneca Bobcats football program is previewed ahead of the 2020 season which begins in late September with an adjusted seven-game schedule. 

Seneca Bobcats

2019 Record: 4-7 (4-1)

Season Result: Lost to Chesnee in 1st round

Head Coach: David Crane (2nd season) 

Key players lost: Shawntravis Holden (RB), Cole Bay (QB), Elijah Cobb (LB)

Key players returning: E.J. Evett (WR), Matthew Crane (WR), Adrian Lewis (RB), De’Airus Ramsey (DL), Tae McCauley (LB), Jaxon Burnette (QB), Quay Lewis (QB), Landon Mosley (QB), Cade Eavenson (DB), Bryce Hamby (DB),  A.J. Walker (DB), Dee Alexander

Preview: It will be a young Seneca team in David Crane’s second year. They’ll be a rebuilding offense with the loss of Shawntravis Holden and Cole Bay. The Bobcats will have a three-way battle to replace Bay at quarterback with Jaxon Burnette, Quay Lewis, and Landon Mosley competing for the job. Whoever wins the job will have a prime target in junior receiver E.J. Evett. Three offensive linemen return as starters. The defense features standout sophomore defensive lineman De’Arius ”Deebo” Ramsey and defensive back Cade Eavenson, but only three other starters return to the unit.  

Seneca 2020 Schedule

September 25DanielHOME
October 2WrenAWAY
October 9Belton-Honea PathHOME
October 16PendletonAWAY
October 23RiversideAWAY
October 30MannAWAY
November 6EasleyHOME
Schedule as of August 5 (subject to change)

