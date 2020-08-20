2020 Preview: Southside Christian Sabres

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The Southside Christian Sabres football program is previewed ahead of the 2020 season which begins in late September with an adjusted seven-game schedule. 

Southside Christian Sabres

2019 Record: 11-2 (4-0)

Season Result: Region 2-2A Champs; Lost to Saluda in the quarterfinals

Head Coach: Mike Sonneborn (5th season)

Key players lost: J.W. Hertzberg (QB), Jackson Dorris (LB), Jasper Peeler (OL), Jayden Martin (DB), Mallory Pinkney (RB)

Key players returning: JaCorey Martin (QB), T.J. Goldsmith (RB), Messiah Harris (WR), Zack Zivitski (DL), Michael Kennedy (DL), Tyler Sonneborn (DL), Caleb Dyer (LB)

Preview: The Sabres lose some key players, especially with quarterback J.W Hertzberg and running back Mallory Pinkney graduating, but some notable playmakers will take over the reigns. Sophomore JaCorey Martin takes over the Spread offense with top running back T.J. Goldsmith leading the backfield. Along with receiver Messiah Harris, the offense is in a good spot to help ease the transition. On the other side of the ball the defensive line will be a big strength for the Sabres with the likes of Zivitski, Sonneborn, and Kennedy coming back. 

Southside Christian 2020 Schedule

September 25Calhoun FallsHOME
October 2Ware ShoalsAWAY
October 9McCormickAWAY
October 16DixieHOME
October 23WhitmireAWAY
October 30SouthsideAWAY
November 6OpenN/A
Schedule as of August 5 (subject to change)

