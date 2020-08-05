2020 Preview: Southside Tigers

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The Southside Tigers football program is previewed ahead of the 2020 season which begins in early September with an adjusted seven-game schedule.

Southside Tigers

2019 Record: 5-5 (1-3)

Season Result: Lost to Pendleton in 1st round

Head Coach: Jeremy West (3rd season)

Key players lost:

Key players returning: Jamie Gamble QB), Kai’Letri Hunter (RB), Tyree Canada (WR), Cortez McGee-Purry (WR), Kevin Hill (LB), Semjae Scott (DB)

Preview: Coming off the program’s best season ever, the Tigers suffered some key injuries that derailed their 2019 campaign, although they still made the postseason. Several key players return including nine starters on offense. Jamie Gamble is back at quarterback with skill players such as Cortez McGee-Purry, Kai’Letri Hunter, and Tyree Canada. Eight players return on defense with Kevin Hill and Semjae Scott as the leaders. Southside’s recent success has raised the bar, and the Tigers are determined to build on it in 2020.

Southside 2020 Schedule