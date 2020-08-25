2020 Preview: Spartanburg Vikings

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – The Spartanburg Vikings football program is previewed ahead of the 2020 season which begins in late September with an adjusted seven-game schedule.

Spartanburg Vikings

2019 Record: 3-7 (2-5)

Season Result: Missed playoffs

Head Coach: Mark Hodge (1st season)

Key players lost: Zay Foster (QB)

Key players returning: Raheim Jeter (QB), Seth Smith (QB), Jay Staggs (WR), Tamon Reed (WR), Langston Green (WR/TE), J.D. Ratcliff (WR), Paris Ferguson (LB), C.J. Lipscomb (LB), Will Fowler (K/P),

Preview: Mark Hodge had an incredible run at Chapman and tries to bring that same success to Spartanburg, where he was once an assistant. Seth Smith returns at quarterback, and wide receivers Jay Staggs and Tamon Reed will be counted on in the passing game as well as tight end Langston Green, who can be a game-changer. And they have a solid group of running backs in the backfield. They return strength at linebacker with C.J. Lipscomb and Paris Ferguson, and at kicker in Will Fowler.

Spartanburg 2020 Schedule