2020 Preview: St. Joseph’s Knights

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The St. Joseph’s Knights football program is previewed ahead of the 2020 season which begins in late September with an adjusted seven-game schedule.

St. Joseph’s Knights

2019 Record: 10-2 (3-1)

Season Result: Lost to Gray Collegiate in 2nd round

Head Coach: Jon Wheeler (3rd season)

Key players lost: Rashad Luckey (RB), Joseph Poole (DB), Mack Floyd (OL)

Key players returning: Harrison Scott (QB), K.D. Boyd (RB), Kyle Lonergan (WR), Andrew Walajtys (WR), Christian Jimenez (DT). Mark Lyons (LB), Ryan Gallagher (DE), Matthew Utecht (DB)

Preview: The Knights are coming off of an impressive ten-win season, but lose top rusher Rashad Luckey, a vital piece to their three-back set. However, K.D. Boyd, who averaged over 11 yards per carry last season and scored 10 touchdowns, is back along with playmaking receiver Kyle Lonergan. Quarterback Harrison Scott returns to bring stability as well while the Knights introduce up-and-coming talent to the offense. On defense they bring back talent on each level, especially the defensive line with Christian Jimenez and Ryan Gallagher anchoring the front.

St. Joseph’s 2020 Schedule