2020 Preview: T.L. Hanna Yellow Jackets

ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) – The T.L. Hanna Yellow Jackets football program is previewed ahead of the 2020 season which begins in late September with an adjusted seven-game schedule.

T.L. Hanna Yellow Jackets

2019 Record: 7-3 (5-2)

Season Result: Lost to Mauldin in the 1st round

Head Coach: Jason Tone (2nd season)

Key players lost: Truly Jones (CB), John Brown (RT), Cam Chandler (MLB)

Key players returning: Trey Horne (QB), Noah Hamby (QB), J.J. Hudson (RB), Billy Ray Moss Jr. (WR), Chase Burton (WR), Chap Pendergrass (TE), Ryan Wynn (DL), Nick Carson (DB), Emmale Sullivan (LB), D.J. Brownlee (LB)

Preview: The Jackets were a young team in Jason Tone’s first season, but in 2020 they return four starters on the offensive line as well as several skill players including running back J.J. Hudson, receivers Billy Ray Moss, Chase Burton, and tight end Chap Pendergrass. Quarterbacks Trey Horne and Noah Hamby will compete for the top spot on an experienced offense. They bring back key pieces at every level of the defense with lineman Ryan Wynn, linebackers D.J. Brownlee and Emmale Sullivan, and safety Nick Carson.

T.L. Hanna 2020 Schedule