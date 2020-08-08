2020 Preview: Travelers Rest Devildogs

TRAVELERS REST, S.C. (WSPA) – The Travelers Rest Devildogs football program is previewed ahead of the 2020 season which begins in late September with an adjusted seven-game schedule.

Travelers Rest Devildogs

2019 Record: 8-3 (3-2)

Season Result: Lost to Ridge View in 1st round

Head Coach: Ray Gould (7th season)

Key players lost: Wilson Hendricks (QB), Derrick Fields (WR), Zeirean Riley (RB), Gary Holmes (DL), Ty Gary (DL), Taylor Tallman (DL)

Key players returning: Caleb Mills (QB), Cam Henderson (RB/DB), Jacari Hellams (WR), Dillon King (WR), Drayton Ward (WR), Alex Ward (DB), Bradley Russ-Martin (DB), Brooks Russ-Martin (DB), Easton Snipes (LB), Bryson McLees (LB)

Preview: The Devildogs lose some key pieces from their eight-win team in receiver Derrick Fields and quarterback Wilson Hendricks, but have a lot of young talent emerging on offense. Running back Cam Henderson leads the backfield while receivers Jacari Hellams, Dillon King, and Drayton Ward figure to be quality targets for new quarterback Caleb Mills. While the defense will have to rebuild the line they return a core group of linebackers in Bryson McLees and Easton Snipes, and have experienced depth at defensive back highlighted by three-year starter Bradley Russ-Martin.

Travelers Rest 2020 Schedule