2020 Preview: Union County Yellow Jackets

UNION, S.C. (WSPA) – The Union County Yellow Jackets football program is previewed ahead of the 2020 season which begins in late September with an adjusted seven-game schedule.

Union County Yellow Jackets

2019 Record: 9-4 (5-0)

Season Result: Region 3-3A Champs; Lost to Camden in quarterfinals

Head Coach: Brian Thompson (3rd season)

Key players lost: KeSean Glover (QB), Junior Owens (RB), Jabari Meadow (WR), Cain Foster (LB), Tyquan Jackson (LB)

Key players returning: JaBryson Hunter (QB), Ke’Avis Savage (RB), Bryan Renwick (RB), Desmond Herbert (WR/DB), Termaine Epps (DE/LB), Timmy Salter (DE)

Preview: The Yellow Jackets suffer a big loss with the graduation of quarterback KeSean Glover, and return just 13 seniors in 2020. But they have some pieces in place with running back Ke’Avis Savage, receiver Desmond Herbert, and new quarterback JaBryson Hunter. As far as the big men go, Union County will have to rebuild the offensive line as they lose four starters from last year. Their defense will have a lot of speed, and return key playmakers on the line in Termaine Epps and Timmy Salter.

Union County 2020 Schedule