2020 Preview: Wade Hampton Generals

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The Wade Hampton Generals football program is previewed ahead of the 2020 season which begins in late September with an adjusted seven-game schedule.

Wade Hampton Generals

2019 Record: 0-10 (0-7)

Season Result: Missed playoffs

Head Coach: Travis MIller (2nd season)

Key players lost:

Key players returning: Hayden Wyatt (QB), Jamie Sitton (RB), Dallas Sitton (WR), Deverious Abercrombie (WR), Heath Tankersley (OL/DL), Joey Sprague (OL), Hunter Swanger (OL), Isaiah Smith (DL), Edward Shirley (LB), Jake McCarroll (DB), Matthew Harris (DB)

Preview: It was a tough first season for Travis Miller as the Generals went winless, and have now dropped 19 of their last 20 contests. But they return nine starters on offense and five on defense, looking to turn things around in 2020. On offense they bring the entire line back as well as quarterback Hayden Wyatt, and a core of young receivers including Dallas Sitton and Deverious Abercrombie. With a new DC Wade Hampton will move to a 3-5 instead of a 3-4 front, and return quality players at each level. Isaiah Smith and Heath Tankersley will be a force along the line, while Edward Shirley headlines the linebacker corps, and Jake McCarroll and Matthew Harris shore up the secondary.

Wade Hampton 2020 Schedule