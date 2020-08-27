2020 Preview: Walhalla Razorbacks

WALHALLA, S.C. (WSPA) – The Walhalla Razorbacks football program is previewed ahead of the 2020 season which begins in late September with an adjusted seven-game schedule.

Walhalla Razorbacks

2019 Record: 7-4 (2-3)

Season Result: Lost to A.C. Flora in 1st round

Head Coach: Padgett Johnson (5th season)

Key players lost: Corey Loggins (QB), Will Harris (WR), Jacquez Harrison (LB), J.J. White (LB), Kory Talley (LG)

Key players returning: Zaire Scotland (RB), Malachi Hunter (QB), Kahlil Wright (WR), Hayden Johnson (WR), Trevor Senn (WR/RB), Cole Klugo (LB/DB), Howie Thomas (DE/LB), Landon Chappell (DL)

Preview: The Razorbacks will again lean on 1,500 yard rusher Zaire Scotland as a big part of their spread offense, which returns seven starters. Senior QB Malachi Hunter, who played receiver in 2019 and was a quarterback at Seneca in ‘18, takes over the reigns at the position. He will be complemented by a deep group of wide receivers and an experienced offensive line that returns four starters. The defense will have a strong linebacker corps to operate the 3-4 with Cole Klugo, Howie Thomas, and Scotland. Landon Chappell leads the way for the defensive linemen in his senior year.

Walhalla 2020 Schedule