2020 Preview: Walhalla Razorbacks

WALHALLA, S.C. (WSPA) – The Walhalla Razorbacks football program is previewed ahead of the 2020 season which begins in late September with an adjusted seven-game schedule. 

Walhalla Razorbacks

2019 Record: 7-4 (2-3)

Season Result: Lost to A.C. Flora in 1st round 

Head Coach: Padgett Johnson (5th season) 

Key players lost: Corey Loggins (QB), Will Harris (WR), Jacquez Harrison (LB), J.J. White (LB), Kory Talley (LG)

Key players returning: Zaire Scotland (RB), Malachi Hunter (QB), Kahlil Wright (WR), Hayden Johnson (WR), Trevor Senn (WR/RB), Cole Klugo (LB/DB), Howie Thomas (DE/LB), Landon Chappell (DL)

Preview: The Razorbacks will again lean on 1,500 yard rusher Zaire Scotland as a big part of their spread offense, which returns seven starters. Senior QB Malachi Hunter, who played receiver in 2019 and was a quarterback at Seneca in ‘18, takes over the reigns at the position. He will be complemented by a deep group of wide receivers and an experienced offensive line that returns four starters. The defense will have a strong linebacker corps to operate the 3-4 with Cole Klugo, Howie Thomas, and Scotland. Landon Chappell leads the way for the defensive linemen in his senior year. 

Walhalla 2020 Schedule

September 25PickensAWAY
October 2EasleyHOME
October 9Travelers RestAWAY
October 16WestsideHOME
October 23WoodmontAWAY
October 30White KnollAWAY
November 6ChapmanHOME
Schedule as of August 5 (subject to change)

