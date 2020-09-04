2020 Preview: Westside Rams

ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) – The Westside Rams football program is previewed ahead of the 2020 season which begins in late September with an adjusted seven-game schedule. 

Westside Rams

2019 Record: 5-5 (5-2)

Season Result: Lost to Spring Valley in 1st round

Head Coach: Scott Earley

Key players lost: Junior Smith (QB)

Key players returning: Owen Skelton (QB), Hunter Puckett (RB), Jayden Ramsey (LT), Omari Brown (DL), KT Perry (LB), Zade Miles (DB)

Preview: With four of five starters returning on the offensive line, and running back Hunter Puckett carrying the ball, Westside’s offense will be making the transition to a more two-back system instead of the spread. The Rams bring back key components on every level of the defense in lineman Omari Brown, linebacker KT Perry, and defensive back Zade Miles. They will be competing in 4A in 2020 after being a 5A program in 2019. 

Westside 2020 Schedule

September 25EasleyAWAY
October 2Travelers RestHOME
October 9PendletonHOME
October 16WalhallaAWAY
October 23PickensHOME
October 30T.L. HannaAWAY
November 6OpenN/A
Schedule as of August 5 (subject to change)

