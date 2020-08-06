2020 Preview: Woodmont Wildcats

PIEDMONT, S.C. (WSPA) – The Woodmont Wildcats football program is previewed ahead of the 2020 season which begins in late September with an adjusted seven-game schedule.

Woodmont Wildcats

2019 Record: 6-5 (4-3)

Season Result: Lost to Sumter in 1st round

Head Coach: Jeff Murdock (1st season)

Key players lost: Cam Donald (DE), Jake Fernicola (OL/DL)

Key players returning: Josh Kamoto (RB), Jamir Wallace (RB), Josiah Broughton (WB), Nathan Mercer (QB), Julian Simpson (QB), D.J. Fowler (DL), Cal Drummond (LB), Ty Anderson (DB)

Preview: Jeff Murdock takes over for Jet Turner at his second area school. Woodmont will have a quarterback battle between Nathan Mercer and Julian Simpson, and whoever wins the job will play behind an experienced offensive line. Josh Kamoto will be the feature back in a ground-based attack. On defense they’ll need players to step up on the defensive line with D.J. Fowler as the leader up front. Cal Drummond comes back to lead the linebackers, and Ty Anderson will be the leader in the secondary.

Woodmont 2020 Schedule